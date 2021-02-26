Advertisement

Pack the BGPD cruiser Saturday for the Kentucky Veterans Brigade

Pack the BGPD cruiser Saturday for the Kentucky Veterans Brigade
Pack the BGPD cruiser Saturday for the Kentucky Veterans Brigade(Wbko)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It’s time to Pack- a- Cruiser in Bowling Green. Saturday from 12 p.m. till 3 p.m. the Bowling Green Police Department will have a cruiser at the Speedway location on Broadway Avenue.

Officers from BGPD will be there to accept donations from the community.

You are asked to bring packaged food items as donations.

Everything donated on Saturday will be given to the Kentucky Veterans Brigade.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Karnes
Cave City traffic stop nets stolen firearm
10-year old from Warren County battling cancer for her life
Warren Co. 10-year-old loses leg to cancer, fights for her life
Raymond Keown
87-year-old arrested on rape charge at Bowling Green senior living facility
Nearly 400 people in southcentral Kentucky have died due to COVID-19.
A tribute to those lost to COVID-19 in Southcentral Kentucky
Unemployment
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name

Latest News

WKU
WKU to receive nearly $19 million in funding from U.S. Department of Education
BGPD Pack a cruiser tomorrow
BGPD Pack a cruiser tomorrow
Dr. Derek Hayes was nominated as an honoree for the 24th Annual Trailblazers Black History...
Black History Month | Trailblazers - Dr. Derek Hayes
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,180 new COVID-19 cases; extends mask mandate