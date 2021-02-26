Pack the BGPD cruiser Saturday for the Kentucky Veterans Brigade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It’s time to Pack- a- Cruiser in Bowling Green. Saturday from 12 p.m. till 3 p.m. the Bowling Green Police Department will have a cruiser at the Speedway location on Broadway Avenue.

Officers from BGPD will be there to accept donations from the community.

You are asked to bring packaged food items as donations.

Everything donated on Saturday will be given to the Kentucky Veterans Brigade.

