Scattered showers return to end the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a dry and cooler Thursday in south-central Kentucky, we start to see soggy weather make a return to end the week and continue into the weekend!

Several waves of low pressure roll through the region Friday through Sunday night. While it won’t be raining constantly these next three days, we’re likely to see one round of showers develop late Friday morning, with rain persisting into the afternoon. Another round of rain - this one a little heavier - moves in late Friday night through Saturday morning. Then we catch a break late Saturday before the heaviest round of rain arrives Sunday. A few thunderstorms are also possible with Sunday’s rains, although no severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the 60s this weekend.

Rainfall amounts will steadily add up through Sunday night. Anywhere from 2-4″ of rain is possible for Bowling Green and points south and southeast. Lesser amounts of 1-2″ are expected to the north closer to the Ohio River. Some minor flooding of area rivers and low-lying spots is possible by late weekend into early next week.

March starts off with drier conditions Monday before another possible round of rain Tuesday. Afternoon readings top out in the 50s each day Monday through Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. High 51. Low 47. Winds E at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. High 61. Low 55. Winds SE at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 67. Low 44. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 78 (1917)

Record Low Today: 7 (1967)

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 32

Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Sunset: 5:37 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 55

Yesterday’s Low: 37

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.01″ (-1.55″)

Yearly Precip: 6.03″ (-1.14″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

