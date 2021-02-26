Advertisement

Sen. McConnell announces $269 million in additional boost for Kentucky colleges and universities

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell(Associated Press)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky’s colleges and universities were allocated a total of $269,307,632 to support students and campus communities during the coronavirus crisis.

“Kentucky’s colleges and universities have taken bold and innovative steps to protect their campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud to announce these additional federal resources that will support students as they pursue their education and reach for their goals,” said Senator McConnell. “With the increasing distribution of safe and effective vaccines across Kentucky, we are closer than ever to ending this crisis. As we do, our institutions of higher education are well-positioned to help our Commonwealth come roaring back.”

Last year, Senator McConnell announced the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which he introduced and led to enactment in about a week, delivered more than $156 million to Kentucky’s colleges and universities. Schools could transfer the emergency financial aid to students to help pay for course materials, technology, housing, food, healthcare and childcare costs.

Earlier this week, Senator McConnell also announced an additional investment of nearly 1.2 billion into Kentucky’s K-12 education, including private schools, and childcare facilities.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Karnes
Cave City traffic stop nets stolen firearm
Nearly 400 people in southcentral Kentucky have died due to COVID-19.
A tribute to those lost to COVID-19 in Southcentral Kentucky
10-year old from Warren County battling cancer for her life
Warren Co. 10-year-old loses leg to cancer, fights for her life
Raymond Keown
87-year-old arrested on rape charge at Bowling Green senior living facility
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,447 new COVID-19 cases; 43 deaths

Latest News

Shop Local
Shop Local: The Bearded Eagle
Bowling Green's Kroger vaccine regional site.
Appointments still available at Bowling Green’s Kroger COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Photo: KYTC
Bill advancing to the senate that would require vision test to renew driver’s license
Light of Chance Breathe Youth Arts Program
Light of Chance Breathe Youth Arts Program