Sen. Paul reintroduces bill that would allow workers to not join union

National Right to Work Act
National Right to Work Act(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) helped reintroduced the National Right to Work Act.

With 15 co-sponsors, the bill would give workers the right to not join a union.

He says the legislation does not add to existing federal law but rather deletes existing federal forced union provisions.

Kentucky and 26 other states have already passed right-to-work laws.

“In Kentucky, it’s helped me to attract businesses, what I’d like to do is not have just half the U.S. be right to work, why don’t we have the whole U.S. be right to work,” said Paul. “And then we’ll be a beacon to the world for people to come and do business in our country.”

The bill would repeal six provisions that allow private-sector workers and airline and railroad employees to be fired if they don’t surrender part of their paycheck to a union.

U.S. Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC-2) reintroduced companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives as H.R. 1275.

Read the full legislation below:

