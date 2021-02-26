Advertisement

Shop Local: The Bearded Eagle

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens gives us a look at The Bearded Eagle, “a place where all can gather. A place where a man can have a drink while getting a haircut and have a laugh with friends or strangers. The Bearded Eagle is more than a barbershop.”

The Bearded Eagle is located at 6115 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.

Their phone number is: (615) 745-9244.

Now, more than ever, WBKO encourages you to support our local businesses and keep SOKY in business. Head on over to our Shop Local page!

