TJ Samson vaccine hotline will be open the first day of March for phase 1C

T.J. Samson Regional Health Pavilion in Glasgow.
T.J. Samson Regional Health Pavilion in Glasgow.(WBKO)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Starting on March 1, the T.J. Vaccine Hotline will be open to those in phase 1C.

According to TJ Samson Regional Health and state guidelines, they are primarily focusing on those who are 60 and older who face a higher COVID-19 mortality risk.

Beginning next week, those in phase 1A, 1B, and 1C can call TJ Samson’s hotline at 270-659-1010, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

To see who qualifies for Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C, see the graphic below or visit kycovid19.ky.gov

Those who qualify for phases 1A, 1B, and 1C
