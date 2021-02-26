Advertisement

Tompkinsville man dies in Metcalfe County crash

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021
METCALFE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On February 24, Kentucky State Police were notified of a two vehicle injury collision at the intersection of KY 163 and Apple Grove Road.

Jack Gibbons of Summer Shade was driving southbound when he turned left into the path of Jackie Emberton of Tompkinsville.

Emberton was unable to avoid the collision and struck Gibbons’s passenger side. Emberton was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Metcalfe County Coroner.

Jack Gibbons and his passenger Martha Gibbons of Summer Shade were injured in the crash. Jack was airlifted to Vanderbilt where he is in critical condition and Martha was taken to TJ Samson in Glasgow.

The collision is under investigation.

