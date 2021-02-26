Advertisement

WKU to receive nearly $19 million in funding from U.S. Department of Education

By Ashton Jones
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Mitch McConnell announced Friday Kentucky’s colleges and universities were allocated a total of $269,307,632 to support students and campus communities during the coronavirus crisis. The federal funding is distributed by the U.S. Department of Education.

“Kentucky’s colleges and universities have taken bold and innovative steps to protect their campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud to announce these additional federal resources that will support students as they pursue their education and reach for their goals,” said Senator McConnell. “With the increasing distribution of safe and effective vaccines across Kentucky, we are closer than ever to ending this crisis. As we do, our institutions of higher education are well-positioned to help our Commonwealth come roaring back.”

Western Kentucky University will receive the third most funds at nearly 19 million. The University of Louisville will receive over 20 million and the University of Kentucky--nearly 27 million.

Below are the colleges and universities in Kentucky receiving funding:

List of Kentucky colleges and how much funding each will receive.
List of Kentucky colleges and how much funding each will receive.
List of Kentucky colleges and how much funding each will receive.
