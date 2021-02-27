Barren County man arrested after shooting at a car with his son and wife inside

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night they responded to a call of a shooting.

Deputies say they saw 30-year-old Mark Roberts walking back to a home on Lecta Kino Road from a wooded area. Deputies say nineteen 223/5.56 shell casings were found in the front yard, an AR-15 rifle was found inside the home with ten rounds in the magazine and one round inside the chamber. The report from the sheriff’s department says “the rifle was on fire” when they found it.

Deputies say the victims were found in Cave City by the Cave City Police Department. The report says Roberts estranged wife, son and two other people were in the vehicle which had multiple bullet strikes including in the windshield area and one around the side window of the vehicle.

Deputies spoke to Roberts and he said he was mad at his estranged wife because of a picture he saw on her Google account. He also said that he was mad when she showed up to pick up the child with another man with her. The report says Roberts indicated that he ran into the front yard to get a good line of sight so that he could shoot at the car and believed that he wanted to kill who he believed was his estranged wife’s new boyfriend.

None of the people inside of the vehicle were directly struck by any of the bullets. One person did have an injury to his head as a result of the shooting.

Roberts is charged with attempted murder (domestic violence) and attempted murder. He was taken to the Barren County Jail. A mugshot was not available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.