Advertisement

Barren County man arrested after shooting at a car with his son and wife inside

Mark Roberts is charged with attempted murder (domestic violence) and attempted murder.
Mark Roberts is charged with attempted murder (domestic violence) and attempted murder.(Associated Press)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night they responded to a call of a shooting.

Deputies say they saw 30-year-old Mark Roberts walking back to a home on Lecta Kino Road from a wooded area. Deputies say nineteen 223/5.56 shell casings were found in the front yard, an AR-15 rifle was found inside the home with ten rounds in the magazine and one round inside the chamber. The report from the sheriff’s department says “the rifle was on fire” when they found it.

Deputies say the victims were found in Cave City by the Cave City Police Department. The report says Roberts estranged wife, son and two other people were in the vehicle which had multiple bullet strikes including in the windshield area and one around the side window of the vehicle.

Deputies spoke to Roberts and he said he was mad at his estranged wife because of a picture he saw on her Google account. He also said that he was mad when she showed up to pick up the child with another man with her. The report says Roberts indicated that he ran into the front yard to get a good line of sight so that he could shoot at the car and believed that he wanted to kill who he believed was his estranged wife’s new boyfriend.

None of the people inside of the vehicle were directly struck by any of the bullets. One person did have an injury to his head as a result of the shooting.

Roberts is charged with attempted murder (domestic violence) and attempted murder. He was taken to the Barren County Jail. A mugshot was not available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Reeder
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
Bowling Green's Kroger vaccine regional site.
Appointments still available at Bowling Green’s Kroger COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,180 new COVID-19 cases; extends mask mandate
Unemployment
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
U.S. Capitol
Sen. Rand Paul on COVID relief bill: “Exemplifies that President Biden was for fake unity”

Latest News

Dance Big Red Goes Viral
Dance Big Red Goes Viral
Dance Big Red 2021
2021 Dance Big Red raises $43,642 for Norton Children’s Hospital
Dance Big Red
Dance Big Red
The bill, introduced this week, passed the House on a 93-4 vote Friday.
Kentucky House passes bill to allow early in-person voting