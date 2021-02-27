Beshear, NAACP urge Black Kentuckians to get vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In west Louisville, volunteers sent a message on Friday urging the black community to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I’m so excited to get the vaccine,” volunteer Kevin James said, “and I’ve been waiting for a long time and I’m just excited that I got that first one today.”

James was among a handful of people rolling up their sleeves for the cameras at an event organized by the NAACP and attended by Governor Andy Beshear.

“As Dr. King reminds us, the time is always right to do what is right,” Beshear said. “What’s right for the Commonwealth is we build a better Kentucky where this shot is available to everyone regardless of your socio-economic status, regardless of your skin color, that this vaccine is available to everyone.”

Beshear pledged a continued focus on equity and overcoming barriers to reaching the Black community.

“We acknowledge that there are deep historical causes of vaccine hesitancy among Black Kentuckians that must be faced squarely,” he said.

Not everyone was quick to jump at their chance for the shot.

“Just like everyone, I think I was skeptical,” volunteer Kevin Dunlap said. “First of all, I wanted to know whether or not there was going to be some of the repercussions from taking it. So yeah, I was skeptical.”

That skepticism, sometimes called vaccine hesitancy, is believed to be a persistent factor as Blacks trail behind other racial groups in getting the vaccine.

Numbers from the CDC show a wide gap in the number of vaccines administered by race. Black Americans trail both whites and Hispanics, with 10 times more whites than Blacks getting the shots.

Many point to the Tuskegee syphilis study exposed in 1972 for the numbers. The government-led study denied Black test subjects penicillin that would have cured the disease.

Former Army medic Leroy Anderson told WAVE 3 News he is frequently trying to reassure others about vaccinations.

“It’s a safe process to go through, but if you don’t get a vaccination, then you don’t have any safeguards to protect you,” Anderson said after receiving his first dose of the vaccine. “And this thing is for real, this virus is for real.”

