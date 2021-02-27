Advertisement

Black History Month | Trailblazers: Jared Carpenter

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -This Month 13 News is celebrating Black History Month and highlighting influential leaders in our community, also known as Trailblazers.

Jared Carpenter was nominated as an honoree for the 24th Annual Trailblazers Black History Month Program.

13 News spoke with Mr. Carpenter about his career in nursing.

“I got into nursing in a rather unconventional way, which is common in nursing. So I was working straight out of graduating from Northwestern in the finance industry. From the finance industry, I was then reintroduced into the sports world by becoming a graduate assistant at WKU. I finished grad school and right after I got into WKU’s last Associate of Nursing program. I spent two years learning. training, and having all the clinical hours to get prepared to become a nurse and pass the NCLEX and have been an ICU nurse for two years now,” said Jared Carpenter, Trailblazer.

Jared is from Bowling Green and said he considers it an honor to be nominated as a trailblazer from the community he grew up in,

“As I say home is always where the heart is. I definitely love Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the Warren County community. So to be recognized, and in the community where I grew up and where I really established my foundation. It really doesn’t get any better than that,” added Carpenter.

The Trailblazers event will be broadcast live from Mt. Zion Baptist Church beginning Sunday, February 28th at 4 PM CST.

