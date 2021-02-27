Flood Watch Through the Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light rain rolled through South-Central KY early Friday, and there is MUCH more to come this weekend!

While it won’t be raining constantly these next three days, we expect another round of showers to move through Friday night through Saturday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy with a few rumbles of thunder, especially southeast. Then we catch a break Saturday afternoon before the heaviest round of rain arrives Saturday night through Sunday. A few thunderstorms are also possible with Sunday’s rains, although no severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the 60s this weekend.

Rainfall amounts will steadily add up through Sunday night. Anywhere from 2-4″ of rain is possible for Bowling Green and points south and southeast. Lesser amounts of 1-2″ are expected to the north closer to the Ohio River. Some minor flooding of area rivers and low-lying spots is possible by late weekend into early next week.

March comes in like a lamb Monday, with sunshine returning before another system arrives with a shot at a little rain Tuesday. A couple more chances for rain are showing up Thursday into Friday. We’ll begin next week with highs in the low 50s before slowly climbing back to 60 by Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Few morning showers with rain redeveloping in the evening. Warmer. High 61, Low 55, winds SE-8

SUNDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. Rain could be heavy at times. High 67, Low 41, winds SW-11

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 52, Low 30, winds N-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 45

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 78 (1917)

Record Low: 7 (1967)

Today’s Precip: 0.09″

Monthly Precip: 2.10″ (-1.59″)

Yearly Precip: 6.12″ (-1.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

UV Index: 3

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.