Gov. Beshear: Over 1000 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported Saturday

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In his Saturday COVID-19 update, Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,025 new cases and 25 new deaths.

The positivity rate is 5.56%.

The state has 4,625 total COVID-19 deaths.

At least 403,947 Kentuckians have tested positive.

47,525 Kentuckians have recovered.

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, February 27, 2021

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,180 new COVID-19 cases; extends mask mandate
Unemployment
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name

