Gov. Beshear: Over 1000 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported Saturday
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In his Saturday COVID-19 update, Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,025 new cases and 25 new deaths.
The positivity rate is 5.56%.
The state has 4,625 total COVID-19 deaths.
At least 403,947 Kentuckians have tested positive.
47,525 Kentuckians have recovered.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
