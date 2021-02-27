Advertisement

Kentucky bill would limit use of no-knock warrants

FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Kevin Peterson, center, founder and executive director...
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Kevin Peterson, center, founder and executive director of the New Democracy Coalition, displays a placard showing Breonna Taylor as he addresses a rally in Boston. Louisville's mayor says one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor will be fired, Friday, June 19, 2020. Taylor was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill that would limit the use of “no-knock” warrants has passed the Kentucky Senate unanimously.

It’s the latest effort to reform law enforcement tactics after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her Louisville apartment last year. Under the bill, no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.”

The warrants would have to be executed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Taylor was killed during a botched drug raid that occurred after midnight. Police had a no-knock warrant but said they announced their presence. The measure now awaits House input.

