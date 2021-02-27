Kentucky House passes bill to allow early in-person voting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has wrapped up its quick work on legislation to make early voting a permanent feature in the state’s elections.

The bill, introduced this week, passed the House on a 93-4 vote Friday.

It now goes to the Senate.

The bill would allow three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting - including a Saturday - ahead of Election Day.

Secretary of State Michael Adams calls it the state’s most significant election-reform legislation in nearly three decades.

The bill also would allow counties to establish vote centers, where any voter in the county may vote regardless of the precinct.

