Advertisement

Kentucky House passes bill to allow early in-person voting

The bill, introduced this week, passed the House on a 93-4 vote Friday.
The bill, introduced this week, passed the House on a 93-4 vote Friday.(WBKO)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has wrapped up its quick work on legislation to make early voting a permanent feature in the state’s elections.

The bill, introduced this week, passed the House on a 93-4 vote Friday.

It now goes to the Senate.

The bill would allow three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting - including a Saturday - ahead of Election Day.

Secretary of State Michael Adams calls it the state’s most significant election-reform legislation in nearly three decades.

The bill also would allow counties to establish vote centers, where any voter in the county may vote regardless of the precinct.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Bowling Green's Kroger vaccine regional site.
Appointments still available at Bowling Green’s Kroger COVID-19 vaccine clinic
James Karnes
Cave City traffic stop nets stolen firearm
10-year old from Warren County battling cancer for her life
Warren Co. 10-year-old loses leg to cancer, fights for her life
Raymond Keown
87-year-old arrested on rape charge at Bowling Green senior living facility
Unemployment
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name

Latest News

Dance Big Red
Dance Big Red
A handful of people rolled up their sleeves for the cameras at an event organized by the NAACP...
Beshear, NAACP urge Black Kentuckians to get vaccinated
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right,...
McConnell says he would support Trump for president in 2024 if he gets the GOP nomination
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Kevin Peterson, center, founder and executive director...
Kentucky bill would limit use of no-knock warrants