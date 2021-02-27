Advertisement

McConnell says he would support Trump for president in 2024 if he gets the GOP nomination

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right,...
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, listens as President Donald Trump speaks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Less than a month after excoriating Donald Trump in a blistering floor speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell now says he would “absolutely” support the former president again if he secured the Republican nomination in 2024.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, the Kentucky Republican said there’s still “a lot to happen between now” and the next presidential election. But when directly asked if he would support Trump again were he to win the nomination, McConnell responded: “The nominee of the party? Absolutely.”

After voting to acquit Trump at his impeachment trial less than two weeks ago, McConnell blasted him as “morally responsible” for the Capitol insurrection.

