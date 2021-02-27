South Warren Football teaming up the Salvation Army

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The South Warren High School Football program is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Bowling Green with a winter donation drive to collect items for the homeless population.

The idea to partner with the Salvation Army came after South Warren assistant coaches Kenny Davidson and Tyler Mattingly had discussed implementing community service aspects as part of the program.

“We started talking about the Salvation Army and how this is a great time to start giving back to the community, especially the homeless community,” Mattingly said. “We’re wanting our players to understand that we need to branch out of our own focuses and our lives, especially during this time.”

The drive will run from Monday, March 1 through Thursday, March 11, with the collected items being donated to the Salvation Army on Friday, March 12.

The football program will be collecting non-perishable food items, hygiene products, and new or slightly used blankets and clothes.

“The homeless population, especially during the colder months are always looking for blankets,” said Mattingly.

Those wishing to donate can drop off their donations at South Warren’s football field house Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“There’s always going to be a coach here if you would like to bring any of those items,” said Mattingly.

Mattingly said the winter donation drive is something the program wants to continue to do each year.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.