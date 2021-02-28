Gov. Beshear: 675 New COVID-19 cases Sunday, positivity rate at 5%

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Sunday.

At least 404,622 Kentuckians have tested positive.

The state has 4,637 total COVID-19 deaths.

The positivity rate is 5.02% and Kentucky could see that number drop below five percent this week.

COVID-19 Report: Feb. 28, 2021 On Sunday, Gov. Beshear announced the seventh straight week of declining COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, with 675 new cases reported and a positivity rate of 5.02%. For more on today’s report visit KyCovid19.Ky.gov. Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Sunday, February 28, 2021

47,544 Kentuckians have recovered.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.