Gov. Beshear: 675 New COVID-19 cases Sunday, positivity rate at 5%
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Sunday.
At least 404,622 Kentuckians have tested positive.
The state has 4,637 total COVID-19 deaths.
The positivity rate is 5.02% and Kentucky could see that number drop below five percent this week.
47,544 Kentuckians have recovered.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
