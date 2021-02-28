Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Through Sunday Night!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From winter weather to spring weather in the matter of a week - and with springtime weather upon us, it is important to remember the dangers of flooded roadways and remember to turn around, don’t drown! In addition, you’ll want to have a way to receive alerts from the WBKO First Alert Weather app or a NOAA All Hazards radio. Next week, the first week of March, is severe weather preparedness week! Speaking of severe weather....

Tracking moderate rainfall in south-central Kentucky

Our Sunday will feature numerous showers and thunderstorms. These storms will have a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and could bring an additional 1″-3″ of additional rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. Because of this additional moisture in a short period of time, the entire WBKO viewing area is in a Flood Watch until Monday morning. Some minor flooding of area rivers and low-lying spots is possible through the weekend and early next week with this amount of moisture moving in. Be on the lookout for water covering roadways. If you happen upon a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown!

These storms will not only bring heavy rainfall, but we’ll also see some storms bring frequent lightning - remember when thunder roars, go indoors! It will also be a breezy day with winds between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Winds could be stronger in some storms - and if they are strong enough, some damage is possible and could warrant a severe thunderstorm warning. The Storm Prediction Center has the WBKO viewing area in a “slight” risk of severe weather for Bowling Green and points to the south and west, a category 2 of 5 for strong to severe weather. A “marginal” risk exists for the northern portions of our area. We don’t anticipate any widespread severe weather, but a couple of strong to severe storms are possible. Highs on Sunday will be very warm in the mid-to-upper 60s with a few places going in the 70s!

Scattered showers and storms will continue Sunday night into early Monday morning, but should retreat the region before dawn Monday. Monday is also the first day of March - and it starts like a lamb with quiet weather expected! Highs for the start of the week and month will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with clouds decreasing through the day. Tuesday will be similar to Monday, though a stray rain shower is possible in the region and a chilly easterly wind. Temperatures will rise in the mid-to-upper 50s through the remainder of the week with the warmest day of the work week falling on Thursday! Skies through the remainder of the week will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny! Stray showers are possible on Friday, but the majority of the week will be dry for south-central Kentucky!

Looking at long-range computer models for beyond the extended forecast, we anticipate temperatures to remain near or above normal through the first half of the month of March with near normal moisture amounts - a sure sign that spring weather looks to continue for the Ohio River basin! Stay tuned to 13 News for the latest weather conditions and forecast on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and warm. High 69. Low 41. Winds SW at 16 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy becoming mostly sunny. High 52. Low 30. Winds N at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 53. Low 38. Winds E at 7 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 74 (1981, 1955, 1948)

Record Low: 3 (1934)

Today’s Precip: 0.17″

Monthly Precip: 2.35″ (-1.48″)

Yearly Precip: 6.37″ (-1.07″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen Count: Low (3.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

