KYTC: Southcentral Kentucky traffic impact report Feb. 28 through March 5

A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at Exit 7 in Bowling Green has started. The improvements to the interchange are part of the I-65 Spur requirements that upgraded the William H. Natcher Parkway to I-165 William H. Natcher Expressway in 2019. The current ramps were designed in a cloverleaf formation that serviced the old tollbooth plaza that no longer exist. New ramps will be constructed as a standard diamond interchange with upgraded LED lighting. The old ramps will be removed once construction of the new ramps are complete. The current bridge will remain and no new bridge is being built. Motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts that will take place at different times throughout the construction process. The exit and bridge will remain open through the entire construction period