KYTC: Southcentral Kentucky traffic impact report Feb. 28 through March 5
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for Feb. 28 through March 5 are listed below. *All work is subject to change.
Interstate 65
- Operation Pride has begun working on landscaping projects at several exits on I-65 in Bowling Green. The ramps will remain open during the project, but crews will be working close to the road with some ramp narrowing possible throughout the process.
Interstate 165
- A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at Exit 7 in Bowling Green has started. The improvements to the interchange are part of the I-65 Spur requirements that upgraded the William H. Natcher Parkway to I-165 William H. Natcher Expressway in 2019. The current ramps were designed in a cloverleaf formation that serviced the old tollbooth plaza that no longer exist. New ramps will be constructed as a standard diamond interchange with upgraded LED lighting. The old ramps will be removed once construction of the new ramps are complete. The current bridge will remain and no new bridge is being built. Motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts that will take place at different times throughout the construction process. The exit and bridge will remain open through the entire construction period
Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway
- Crews will begin working on a slide repair project on the Louie B. Cumberland Parkway just east of the KY 640 overpass near mile marker 25. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures in the westbound direction. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area as trucks enter/exit the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the middle of March.
Logan County
- KY 1293 Dunmor Deerlick Road (mile point 2.9) - The road will close just north of Heltsley Road to replace a large drainage structure. The road will close for two days. Message board will be in place.
Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/
