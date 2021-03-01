24th annual Trailblazers ceremony honors black leaders in community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Month 13 News is celebrating Black History Month and highlighting influential leaders in our community, also known as Trailblazers.

The annual trailblazer ceremony took place Sunday, 28 on the last day of Black History Month at Mount Zion Baptist church.

It’s the 24th year the community has held the event and public figures like Patti Minter attended. The gathering celebrated four black community members who have been trailblazers in their fields.

The honorees included Derek Hayes for dentistry, Adria Whitlow for community service, Jared Carpenter for nursing, and Jamale Carothers for the military obligation.

The ceremony opened with a prayer from Mount Zion’s reverend, thanking God for the honorees in attendance. Additionally, community members told anecdotes about the four trailblazers and presented them with their awards at the end.

