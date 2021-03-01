Advertisement

24th annual Trailblazers ceremony honors black leaders in community

24th annual trailblazers ceremony honors black leaders who are trailblazers in their fields.
24th annual trailblazers ceremony honors black leaders who are trailblazers in their fields.(none)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Month 13 News is celebrating Black History Month and highlighting influential leaders in our community, also known as Trailblazers.

The annual trailblazer ceremony took place Sunday, 28 on the last day of Black History Month at Mount Zion Baptist church.

It’s the 24th year the community has held the event and public figures like Patti Minter attended. The gathering celebrated four black community members who have been trailblazers in their fields.

The honorees included Derek Hayes for dentistry, Adria Whitlow for community service, Jared Carpenter for nursing, and Jamale Carothers for the military obligation.

The ceremony opened with a prayer from Mount Zion’s reverend, thanking God for the honorees in attendance. Additionally, community members told anecdotes about the four trailblazers and presented them with their awards at the end.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Mark Roberts
Barren County man arrested after shooting at a car with his son and wife inside
Traci Reeder
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
Former Bowling Green swimmers had the chance to take one final lap in the Purples' longtime home.
One last lap in the Dome of Champions
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: Over 1000 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported Saturday

Latest News

Adria Whitlow is honored as a trailblazer for community service in Bowling Green.
Black History Month | Trailblazers - Adria Whitlow
McElroy/Nahm Dr. sent to us by Kathy
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding across south central Kentucky
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman’s backyard and basement flooded
BG woman's basement flooding