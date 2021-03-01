Advertisement

A Chance to Dry Out!

Chances for Rain Slim in the Week Ahead
By Shane Holinde
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a record-setting day of rainfall Sunday, March came in like a lamb with an end to the rains Monday morning! Expect clearing skies tonight, setting us up for more abundant sunshine Tuesday!

Overall, the week ahead appears quiet weatherwise. A weak system cutting across the Deep South late Tuesday will spread some clouds into the region Tuesday night. With it comes a small chance for some sprinkles or (at most) a light rain shower Tuesday night. Fair weather resumes Wednesday and lasts into the weekend. Highs and lows look seasonable throughout the period (50s by day, 30s by night), warming to near 60 Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. few showers possible at night. High 53. Low 33. Winds E-7

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, a bit warmer. High 58, Low 34, winds W-7

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. High 57, Low 33, winds N-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 76 (2006)

Record Low: 11 (1920)

Today’s Precip: 0.16″

Monthly Precip: 0,16″ (+0.02″)

Yearly Precip: 11.72″ (+4.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:40 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen Count: Low (3.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

