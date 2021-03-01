Advertisement

Amid Amazon union vote, Biden endorses workers’ freedom to choose

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is backing the effort by Amazon workers to unionize.

He made his support for the workers clear Sunday night, appearing to warn Amazon not to deter them.

Biden didn’t mention Amazon by name in the video posted to Twitter.

However, he make a reference to employees in Alabama, where a milestone union election is underway at an Amazon facility in Bessemer.

Eligible workers are voting by mail on whether to form the company’s first U.S.-based union.

Amazon waged an aggressive anti-union campaign leading up to the vote, which began on Feb. 8 and runs through March 29.

Biden was very clear, saying, “There should be no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs
McElroy/Nahm Dr. sent to us by Kathy
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding across south central Kentucky
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman’s backyard and basement flooded
Former Bowling Green swimmers had the chance to take one final lap in the Purples' longtime home.
One last lap in the Dome of Champions
Viewer photo of flooding near a farm.
Turn around, don’t drown says KYTC

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, Merrick Garland walks into Federal District Court in...
Senate panel votes to advance Garland’s nomination to be AG
The Biden administration ramping up vaccine outreach efforts amid hesitancy- and warnings of a...
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings
President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a...
Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas power company seeks bankruptcy protection after storm