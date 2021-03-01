Advertisement

Barren County: Search warrant leads to recovery of drugs, loaded gun

Authorities confiscate drugs, gun
By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is behind bars after authorities executed a search warrant on Friday following a drug investigation.

According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, officials executed a search warrant around 9:20 p.m. Friday at Michael Clayton Lowe’s home on the 10300 block of Old Bowling Green Road.

Detectives reportedly located several baggies of crystal meth that were packaged for distribution, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and cash. Additionally, officials say they also discovered a loaded firearm, pills and other packaging material in the home.

The 46-year-old was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st greater or equal to 2 grams of meth enhanced due to the firearm, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Barren River Drug Task Force says a large bag of marijuana was also found in an additional building behind the home.

Lowe was placed in the Barren County Jail, and more charges are pending.

