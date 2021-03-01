Advertisement

BG woman's backyard and basement flooded

BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman is already seeing significant flooding from in her home.

Libby Isenhower says the flooding has caused water to back up into her sewer lines. It’s pushing water into her basement and flooding the area behind her house.

She says this is something that’s happened at the house before. Right now, Libby says she’s just monitoring the situation as the rain continues into tonight.

”Water has backed up into my backyard, and of course, the water’s still coming down the street on Covington and also water from wakefield rushes into my backyard to get to this retaining area and now it has nowhere to go,” she explains.

Libby says, if the water doesn’t go back down, she and her family will have to pump the basement themselves. Fortunately, she says they know what to do and are prepared.

