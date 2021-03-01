Black History Month | Trailblazers - Adria Whitlow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 news is celebrating Black History Month and highlighting influential leaders. As we reach the final day, the community honored several Trailblazers in Bowling Green, people who have been pioneers in their fields.

13 News reporter Ashton jones sat down with trailblazer Adria Witlow to talk about her commitment to serving this community.

Adria Whitlow is the founder of Evolving Lives LLC and creator of the beautifulYOU enrichment program for girls. Adria is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and currently works as a Mental Health Counselor and Clinical Therapist.

As a Bowling Green native, she graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2001. Adria attended Northern Kentucky University, graduating with her Bachelors in Mental Health/Human Service. Adria later completed her Masters’s in Social work from the University of Cincinnati.

“When I moved back to Bowling Green in 2005, it wasn’t under the best circumstances... I moved back home because my mom had been diagnosed with cancer. And so she battled cancer for about a year, and she passed away in June 2016. After that, I remember the kind of just being like, you know, what do I do now?” Whitlow recalls.

She says she was able to get involved with different organizations in Bowling Green, such as the Housing Authority of Bowling Green. Eventually, she formed her own programs.

Whitlow says her passion for community service stems from her late mother, saying, “You know, even with my mom not being here, you know, she’s a motivation for me, you know, by doing what I do, in essence, you know, it honors her life. It honors what she does. She helped with Meals on Wheels, she helped with the ministries at her church. She helped with so many different organizations. She was a giver.”

The trailblazer has spent her career working with at-risk youth, children, and families in both the educational and clinical setting. In 2018, Whitlow hosted her first annual, “My Beautiful” conference for girls ages 8-18.

“I think the most rewarding part is when you hear them talk about... well, I learned that I was beautiful, I learned that you know, I was worth something. I learned that I can be anything that I want to be,” Whitlow says with pride.

