Advertisement

Brilliant meteor lights up skies over Canada, Montana

It was caught in more than 100 videos
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A huge fireball lit up the night skies over Canada and parts of the northern United States.

Its path was caught on security and doorbell cameras in the wee hours of the night last week.

A meteor’s fiery effect happens when rock or other space debris burns up as it enters the earth’s atmosphere.

This one was bright enough to be classified as a fireball

The American Meteor Society said it received over 400 reports of sightings of the brilliant display and more than 100 videos of it.

Most of them came from Alberta, Canada.

The society received over 100 video recordings of the phenomenon.

The organization also says the fireball was visible in neighboring regions of Canada, as well as Montana.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs
McElroy/Nahm Dr. sent to us by Kathy
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding across south central Kentucky
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman’s backyard and basement flooded
Former Bowling Green swimmers had the chance to take one final lap in the Purples' longtime home.
One last lap in the Dome of Champions
Viewer photo of flooding near a farm.
Turn around, don’t drown says KYTC

Latest News

Joe Johnson was killed by Idaho police in what they admit was a mistake.
Family mourns man Idaho police killed in his own back yard by mistake
At least one student was injured in a shooting Monday at a junior high school in Arkansas.
Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt
The Oslo-based organization said that it was the third-highest number of candidates ever,...
329 candidates for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Video out of Stamford, Connecticut, shows a dog walker holding a man in a hoodie at gunpoint,...
Woman records armed confrontation outside window, shouts at man to put down gun
Desi Vega's Seafood and Prime Steaks issued a public apology after a black couple was racially...
Restaurant in La. issues apology after couple racially profiled; employees suspended