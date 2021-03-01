February ends like a lion, March starts like a lamb!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The month of February was wild for south-central Kentucky with brutal cold, winter storms, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding! February is the shortest month of the year and we couldn’t be happier for that because we start the month of March on a quiet, dry and cooler note!

The last two weeks of February were significant with regards to very cold conditions to very warm conditions! Looking ahead we do have near normal conditions in the forecast! (WBKO)

We had between 3″-6″ and localized higher amounts of rainfall from Friday night through Sunday night in south-central Kentucky with flash flooding occurring on Sunday during the day and overnight. Flooding is still occurring through most of the region in rivers, creeks and streams as well as in valleys and flat prairies - so please stay on guard through the first half of this week. The flooding impact has been so significant because we are not in the growing season yet, so grasses and trees are not soaking up the water as much as they would during spring and summer months. Because of this, the soil is forced to hold more water, and with the amounts of moisture that came down in a short period of time, the soil couldn’t hold much of the water. DO NOT drive on flooded roadways because not only is difficult to determine the depth of the water, the current of the water could also be strong and in addition, the water could cause washouts of roads and also mudslides. Just a foot of moving water can lift most vehicles so please be cautious with traveling!

Fortunately, Monday will be cooler and dry with chilly northerly winds between 5 to 15 miles per hour. Clouds will slowly decrease this afternoon as highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday will be slightly warmer with more sunshine, though Tuesday afternoon will have clouds increase as isolated rain chances are possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning - though amounts are expected to be light. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs going in the mid-to-upper 50s and west winds with abundant sunshine. Going into the end of the week into the weekend, we have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s and dry conditions. We could see stray shower chances possible late Friday night into early Saturday - but again, amounts will be light. The dry and seasonable air is MUCH needed after the historical amounts of moisture we received over the weekend.

Looking ahead over the next two weeks in the region, we anticipate temperatures to be above normal and moisture chances to be near to above normal by the middle of March. The Climate Prediction Center also has the month of March with similar expectations in the forecast - so it appears that spring weather is here to stay for the majority of the month! As conditions and the forecast change in south-central Kentucky, stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Not only was Feb. 28, 2021 the wettest day in February ever, but it was also the sixth wettest day ever for Bowling Green! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Clouds decreasing. Cooler. High 50. Low 30. Winds N at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. High 53. Low 33. Winds E at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 58. Low 36. Winds W at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 76 (2006, 1976)

Record Low Today: 11 (1920)

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 33

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 5:40 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen Count: Low (3.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 70

Yesterday’s Low: 55

Yesterday’s Precip: 5.11″ (RECORD for the day and for the month of February)

Monthly Precip: 8.01″ (+4.05″)

Yearly Precip: 12.03″ (+4.46″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.