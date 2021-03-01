Advertisement

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding across south central Kentucky

McElroy/Nahm Dr. sent to us by Kathy
McElroy/Nahm Dr. sent to us by Kathy(Kathy Adair)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much of south central Kentucky is dealing with significant “flash” flooding. Rainfall amounts have exceeded expectations for some areas. As of 7:25 p.m. rainfall amounts are 4.69″ at the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport. WBKO’s Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde says an additional 1-3″ is possible before this event winds down.

What we know at this time...

--Many roads in favored low-lying spots are impassable

--Rivers and creeks are steadily rising

--The city of Elkton was placed under a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY Sunday afternoon, with residents along several streets evacuated

--Hart County Emergency Management says water is rising so fast in the county that there’s not enough people on staff to barricade every roadway that is impassable

There is also a Tornado Watch in effect for Bowling Green and points to the south and west thru 10 p.m. Sunday night.

For a list of closings click here. To submit weather pictures click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved

Most Read

30-year-old Mark Roberts
Barren County man arrested after shooting at a car with his son and wife inside
Traci Reeder
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
Former Bowling Green swimmers had the chance to take one final lap in the Purples' longtime home.
One last lap in the Dome of Champions
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: Over 1000 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported Saturday

Latest News

BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman’s backyard and basement flooded
BG woman's basement flooding
Viewer photo of flooding near a farm.
Turn around, don’t drown says KYTC
Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs