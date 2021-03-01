Heavy rainfall and flash flooding across south central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much of south central Kentucky is dealing with significant “flash” flooding. Rainfall amounts have exceeded expectations for some areas. As of 7:25 p.m. rainfall amounts are 4.69″ at the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport. WBKO’s Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde says an additional 1-3″ is possible before this event winds down.

What we know at this time...

--Many roads in favored low-lying spots are impassable

--Rivers and creeks are steadily rising

--The city of Elkton was placed under a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY Sunday afternoon, with residents along several streets evacuated

--Hart County Emergency Management says water is rising so fast in the county that there’s not enough people on staff to barricade every roadway that is impassable

There is also a Tornado Watch in effect for Bowling Green and points to the south and west thru 10 p.m. Sunday night.

