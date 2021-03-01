Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 water over the road report as of 9 a.m. March 1

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says due to heavy rain over the weekend some state routes are blocked due to flooding. Road conditions can change rapidly during flooding conditions. Roads can become flooded and clear very quickly. Motorists should not attempt to drive through possible high water.

They say judging the depth of water over the road is very difficult. The following list of roads is the most accurate information available at the time the release was sent. Please use caution if driving today and tomorrow.

Barren County

  • KY 740 -  Closed at Beaver Creek at mile point 2.1.
  • U.S. 68 - Closed at the Barren/Warren County line.
  • KY 3179 -  Closed at Peter Creek near mile point 2.1.

Butler County

  • KY 403 - Closed at mile point 4.
  • KY 1435 - Closed at mile point 1.

Logan County

  • KY 1153- Closed at mile point 4.2
  • KY 107- Closed at mile point 5.1
  • KY 3201- Closed at mile Point 0.5
  • U.S. 79 South- Closed at mile point 5.3
  • KY 106 - Closed at mile point 9.4

Monroe County

  • KY 678 - Closed at mile point 8.5
  • Ferry- The ferry is closed due to flooding.

Simpson County

  • KY 2593 - Closed at mile point 1

Warren County

  • KY 1435 - Closed in two spots. Closed at mile point 11 and 9.
  • U.S. 68 -  Closed at the Warren/Barren County line
  • KY 1083 - Closed near mile point 2.5
  • U.S. 231 - Closed near mile marker 21

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

