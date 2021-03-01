Oil Well Road in south Barren County falls apart due to flooding

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Oil Well Road in south Barren County is impassable as it’s not only covered in floodwater but the asphalt has broken apart on the road as well.

Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale says the road will be closed to through traffic until further notice. He asks the public to avoid the area, and take an alternate route. Crews are currently on the scene trying to repair the road.

Oil Well Road in South Barren County. Posted by Kelly Dean on Monday, March 1, 2021

