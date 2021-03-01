Police: Glasgow driver floats downstream, grabs hold of tree and survives
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to police, a driver survived after being swept away by floodwaters Sunday evening.
Glasgow Police say a car got lodged against the pedestrian bridge on Trojan Trail and the driver went into the floodwaters.
The driver reportedly floated downstream, grabbed hold of a tree and was eventually rescued by emergency personnel.
Police say no injuries were reported.
