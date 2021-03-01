Advertisement

Questions surround death of former NFL player Louis Nix III

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Notre Dame and NFL player Louis Nix III has died after being missing for several days, but many questions linger about the circumstances of his death.

Nix’s mother Stephanie Wingfield told multiple news outlets in Jacksonville, Florida, that authorities said her son died but haven’t been able to tell her how.

Family members say his car was pulled out of a pond near his home on Saturday.

In December 2020, he was shot in an armed robbery.

Nix, 29, had received high praise during his time with the Fighting Irish.

He was then drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014 but struggled to make an impact in the NFL due to injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs
McElroy/Nahm Dr. sent to us by Kathy
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding across south central Kentucky
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman’s backyard and basement flooded
Former Bowling Green swimmers had the chance to take one final lap in the Purples' longtime home.
One last lap in the Dome of Champions
Viewer photo of flooding near a farm.
Turn around, don’t drown says KYTC

Latest News

A truck was partially submerged overnight in Adair Co.
Truck stuck in high water in Adair County
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Prince Philip transferred to another London hospital for infection treatment
Warren Public Schools going back to in person learning
Warren Public Schools going back to in person learning
Flooded Roads in Hart County
Flooded Roads in Hart County
Kaley Skaggs LIVE with Flash Floods
Kaley Skaggs LIVE with Flash Floods