Advertisement

Rain Ends Late Tonight, but Flooding Continues

Record Rainfall for Bowling Green Sunday!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An incredible amount of rain fell over the weekend in some parts of South-Central KY! That includes Bowling Green, where nearly 5″ of rain shattered not only the daily rainfall record for February 28th but the ALL-TIME record for the month of February! Rain subsides Monday morning, but areal and river flooding continues.

Rivers on the rise even as we dry out
Rivers on the rise even as we dry out(WBKO)

Rainfall totals of 5″+ occurred in portions of our area Sunday, resulting in flash flooding. While the rain moves on Monday, the flooding shifts to rivers, including the Green, Rough and Barren, along with their tributaries. Keep an eye on rising levels if you live near a waterway! Otherwise, expect clouds to give way to sunshine for the first day of March. Highs will be considerably cooler, topping out in the low 50s.

Much of the coming week looks dry. The only exception is Tuesday night, when a weaker system may bring some showers to the region. Highs remain in the 50s all the way into the upcoming weekend, with lows mainly in the 30s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 52. Low 30. Winds N-9

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. showers possible late. High 53. Low 36. Winds E-5

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer. High 56, Low 38, winds NW-7

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 83 (1918)

Record Low: 4 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 4.80″R

Monthly Precip: 7.70″ (+3.96″)

Yearly Precip: 11.72″ (+4.15″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen Count: Low (3.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Mark Roberts
Barren County man arrested after shooting at a car with his son and wife inside
Traci Reeder
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
Former Bowling Green swimmers had the chance to take one final lap in the Purples' longtime home.
One last lap in the Dome of Champions
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: Over 1000 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported Saturday

Latest News

There is still some flooding out there and rain is still coming down
Rainfall and flash flooding across south central Kentucky
We have a warm and breezy Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms...
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Through Sunday Night!
Tracking moderate rainfall in south-central Kentucky
Heavy rain and strong storms tonight and Sunday
We have a warm and breezy Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms...
Tracking heavy rains, thunderstorms for Sunday!