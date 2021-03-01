Rain Ends Late Tonight, but Flooding Continues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An incredible amount of rain fell over the weekend in some parts of South-Central KY! That includes Bowling Green, where nearly 5″ of rain shattered not only the daily rainfall record for February 28th but the ALL-TIME record for the month of February! Rain subsides Monday morning, but areal and river flooding continues.

Rivers on the rise even as we dry out (WBKO)

Rainfall totals of 5″+ occurred in portions of our area Sunday, resulting in flash flooding. While the rain moves on Monday, the flooding shifts to rivers, including the Green, Rough and Barren, along with their tributaries. Keep an eye on rising levels if you live near a waterway! Otherwise, expect clouds to give way to sunshine for the first day of March. Highs will be considerably cooler, topping out in the low 50s.

Much of the coming week looks dry. The only exception is Tuesday night, when a weaker system may bring some showers to the region. Highs remain in the 50s all the way into the upcoming weekend, with lows mainly in the 30s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 52. Low 30. Winds N-9

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. showers possible late. High 53. Low 36. Winds E-5

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer. High 56, Low 38, winds NW-7

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 83 (1918)

Record Low: 4 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 4.80″R

Monthly Precip: 7.70″ (+3.96″)

Yearly Precip: 11.72″ (+4.15″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen Count: Low (3.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

