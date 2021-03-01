Advertisement

Run/Walk for Children celebrates 25th year

By Laura Rogers
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today marks the arrival of March, meaning we are weeks away from the Family Enrichment Center Run & Walk for Children. The Half-Marathon, 5K Run and 5K Walk take place at Ephram White Park on March 27.

The race supports Family Enrichment Center’s efforts to empower families and prevent child abuse.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Family Enrichment Center kicks off the month each year with its annual Run & Walk for Children. Child abuse is a preventable problem and Family Enrichment Center is devoted to celebrating everything it can do to transform our community into a place that cares about and actively supports families and children.

Learn more about the race and get signed up here.

