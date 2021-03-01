The Monroe County Health Department releases breakdown of COVID stats
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 since 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021.
County COVID breakdown:
Total Cases: 1,241
Total Recovered: 1,197
Total Active: 6
Total Deaths: 38
For more information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
