Advertisement

The Monroe County Health Department releases breakdown of COVID stats

Monroe County Health Department
Monroe County Health Department(Monroe County Health Department)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 since 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021.

County COVID breakdown:

Total Cases: 1,241

Total Recovered: 1,197

Total Active: 6

Total Deaths: 38

For more information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs
McElroy/Nahm Dr. sent to us by Kathy
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding across south central Kentucky
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman’s backyard and basement flooded
Former Bowling Green swimmers had the chance to take one final lap in the Purples' longtime home.
One last lap in the Dome of Champions
Viewer photo of flooding near a farm.
Turn around, don’t drown says KYTC

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in...
Twitter cracks down on COVID vaccine misinformation
The Biden administration ramping up vaccine outreach efforts amid hesitancy- and warnings of a...
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings
Scammers may be trying to take advantage of people wanting to get their COVID shot ASAP.
Watch for vaccination sign-up scams
Scammers may be trying to take advantage of people wanting to get their COVID shot ASAP.
New COVID scam warning