Truck stuck in high water in Adair County

ADAIR CO. (WBKO) - There have been several reports of potential water rescues from vehicles stuck on roads in the WBKO viewing area.

That includes in Adair County where overnight officers responded to a truck that attempted to cross high water at a bridge.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia Fire Department responded to that stuck vehicle near Fairground Street.

The driver was still in the truck upon officer arrival but was unharmed and able to climb out of vehicle without help.

The roadway was impassable as of 3AM and closed as many other roads within the county due to high water.

