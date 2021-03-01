Advertisement

Turn around, don’t drown says KYTC

By Ashton Jones
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Turn around, don’t drown. This the message the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is telling everyone as road conditions deteriorate.

Heavy rain may impact low-lying and flood-prone roadways. If your road is flooded, find another route using http://goky.ky.gov or the Waze app. #turnarounddontdrown #kywx

Posted by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday, February 28, 2021

They’re warning drivers about ponding on the road. The water could last into tomorrow and maybe deeper than it looks. Many roads are already closed.

Water gathers on the road on upper Smith Grove rd.
Water gathers on the road on upper Smith Grove rd.(none)

Wes Watt, public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, says this flooding is affecting everyone in the area.

”We’ve got several roads currently blocked. Todd county seems to be experiencing quite a bit of flooding, maybe a little bit more so than some of our other counties. But every county has been impacted greatly,” Wes says.

Viewer photo of flooding near a farm.
Viewer photo of flooding near a farm.(None)

Watt says, even after the rain stops, expect flooding to continue around waterways like creeks and rivers. Report flooded roadways to 270-393-4000 in the City of Bowling Green or 270-842-16333 for the county.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Mark Roberts
Barren County man arrested after shooting at a car with his son and wife inside
Traci Reeder
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
Former Bowling Green swimmers had the chance to take one final lap in the Purples' longtime home.
One last lap in the Dome of Champions
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: Over 1000 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported Saturday

Latest News

McElroy/Nahm Dr. sent to us by Kathy
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding across south central Kentucky
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman’s backyard and basement flooded
BG woman's basement flooding
Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs