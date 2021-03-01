Warren County Public Schools to remain virtual learning Monday
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools announced early this morning that despite plans to return to in person learning today, March 1 they would be having a distance learning day.
The school district attributing the cancelation to the inclement weather that came through the area last night.
The rain fall has created high water on several roadways across the county.
