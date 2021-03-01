Advertisement

Warren County Public Schools to remain virtual learning Monday

Warren County Public Schools extends virtual learning for elementary schools.
Warren County Public Schools extends virtual learning for elementary schools.(WCPS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools announced early this morning that despite plans to return to in person learning today, March 1 they would be having a distance learning day.

The school district attributing the cancelation to the inclement weather that came through the area last night.

The rain fall has created high water on several roadways across the county.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs
McElroy/Nahm Dr. sent to us by Kathy
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding across south central Kentucky
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman’s backyard and basement flooded
Former Bowling Green swimmers had the chance to take one final lap in the Purples' longtime home.
One last lap in the Dome of Champions
Viewer photo of flooding near a farm.
Turn around, don’t drown says KYTC

Latest News

The last two weeks of February were significant with regards to very cold conditions to very...
February ends like a lion, March starts like a lamb!
Ky. Governor Andy Beshear
$5.9 million in tobacco settlement funds put towards 600 farm projects
A truck was partially submerged overnight in Adair Co.
Truck stuck in high water in Adair County
Warren Public Schools going back to in person learning
Warren Public Schools going back to in person learning