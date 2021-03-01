Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for Randy Darrell Peay

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Randy Darrell Peay.

Peay is wanted for Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Police Officer, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance and being a Persistent Felony Offender.

If you have any information on the where Randy Darrell Peay is, the sheriff’s department says do not attempt to apprehend him. They ask that you call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633 or inquiry@wcsoky.net.

