A Warmer Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was terrific, with brighter skies and temps just a bit below seasonal values. Wednesday looks warmer with more sunshine in the offing!

The next two days will be warmer with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect sunshine to be wall-to-wall Wednesday and Thursday. Going into the end of the week into the weekend, we have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s and dry conditions. The dry and seasonable air is MUCH needed after the historical amounts of moisture we received over the weekend.

Flooding is still occurring through most of the region in rivers, creeks and streams as well as in valleys - so please stay on guard through the next couple of days. The flooding impact has been so significant because we are not in the growing season yet, so grasses and trees are not soaking up the water as much as they would during spring and summer months. Because of this, the soil is forced to hold more water, and with the amounts of moisture that came down in a short period of time, the soil couldn’t hold much of the water. DO NOT drive on flooded roadways because not only is difficult to determine the depth of the water, the current of the water could also be strong and in addition, the water could cause washouts of roads and also mudslides. Just a foot of moving water can lift most vehicles so please be cautious with traveling!

Looking ahead over the next two weeks in the region, we anticipate temperatures to be above normal and moisture chances to be near to above normal by the middle of March. The Climate Prediction Center also has the month of March with similar expectations in the forecast - so it appears that spring weather is here to stay for the majority of the month! As conditions and the forecast change in south-central Kentucky, stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, a bit warmer. High 61, Low 34, winds W-9

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. High 59, Low 33, winds NE-7

FRIDAY: Clouds with some sun. A bit cooler. High 53, Low 32, winds NE-9

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 82 (2012)

Record Low: 6 (1980)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0,16″ (-0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 11.72″ (+4.34″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:41 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Low (3.6 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

