Allen County reports six new cases of COVID-19

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports six new cases of COVID-19.

Allen County is in the Orange Zone for cases currently. They ask that you be vigilant, wear a mask in public, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently and cover coughs and sneezes. They add if you are sick, stay home from work, school, or other activities. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, seek medical care.

Allen County now has had a total of 1,799 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 1,748 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 19 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.

The number of deaths determined by Kentucky Department of Public Health related to COVID-19 can be found on the KY COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://kygeonet.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/543ac64bc40445918cf8bc34dc40e334 .

