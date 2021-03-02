Advertisement

Allen County reports six new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports six new cases of COVID-19.

Allen County is in the Orange Zone for cases currently. They ask that you be vigilant, wear a mask in public, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently and cover coughs and sneezes. They add if you are sick, stay home from work, school, or other activities. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, seek medical care.

Allen County now has had a total of 1,799 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 1,748 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 19 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.

The number of deaths determined by Kentucky Department of Public Health related to COVID-19 can be found on the KY COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://kygeonet.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/543ac64bc40445918cf8bc34dc40e334 .

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
Glasgow water rescue Sunday evening.
Police: Glasgow driver floats downstream, grabs hold of tree and rescued
Randy Darrell Peay
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for Randy Darrell Peay
Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman’s backyard and basement flooded

Latest News

Monroe County Health Department
The Monroe County Health Department releases breakdown of COVID stats
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings
President Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school...
Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May