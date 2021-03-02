BGISD celebrates third first day of school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It is officially the third first day of school for the Bowling green Independent School District as teachers and administrators are eager to get those students back in the classroom full time.

Students are making their way into BGHS for the third “First Day of School” I’ll be speaking with @BGISDgaryfields this morning. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/f63LJeX0Wv — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) March 2, 2021

“This is the normal opening day times 10. I was at the Jr. High this morning and was stuck in a traffic jam to drop off kids and over the last 11 months I could just drive up to the door and drop off my son. It is just amazing to see the kids the smiles under their masks but you can tell they are just excited to maybe have the first normal day in 355 days for many of them,” said Gary Fields, superintendent.

Is it appropriate to shed a tear when you are in a ridiculously long drop off line for school @BGJHS? I don't think so since it's been 355 days since we've experienced this. pic.twitter.com/tWQOOqO7Nw — Gary Fields (@BGISDgaryfields) March 2, 2021

BGISD has been operating off of a purple and gold hybrid schedule for months now and finally, students are able to come back full time and get into the classroom.

“I saw some students at the Jr. High and I said ‘are you excited’ and they said ‘I am excited to see who else is in my class.’ If they are a purple kid they have not seen a gold kid all year so they don’t know maybe who is in their classes. I think the other thing is if it is not somebody you have seen outside of school or lived by near in a neighborhood you may not have seen them for an entire year. It will be kind of get to know each other day,” added Fields.

The school district worked tirelessly over the weekend to prepare for the student’s return this morning.

“We have 620 employees from our classroom teachers, to our custodians, to our foodservice principals, secretaries-- they have been working to prep our schools. We had to bring back in some desks that have been moved around. We had to make sure that we could socially distance at all of our lunches, that is really important because kids will have masks off and we are able to do that at all 7 schools. We see around the country that there is a lot of talk about do we come back to school? Our employees have been back at work since August 21 and I think that is a reflection of their commitment to our community and children. I hope our community appreciates that this isn’t like other places where schools aren’t reopening,” said Fields.

The district is following all of the healthy at school guidelines. To read their full plans for social distancing and contact tracing click here.

“We are ready to go we are following all of the healthy at school guidelines we are just appreciative of this community. This community has been so supportive. It has been a lot of trust and confidence in our school systems. I am just proud to be apart of the Bowling Green Community,” Fields added.

The district’s goal right now is to have students in the classroom 5 days a week. Mr. Fields said they are prepared for if anything happens and can switch back to the hybrid schedule if needed.

“Our plan is to try to get to the end of May, we are really excited about that. There may be adjustments as we go we know that there could be times we might have to go back to the hybrid schedule and that is a reality. But the good news is is that we know the hybrid schedule works so if we have to do that we know we can make that work if necessary,” said Fields.

All students are required to wear masks while in the building and are screened before going to class and the district has a partnership with the Graves Gilbert Clinic so they are able to provide on-site COVID testing.

