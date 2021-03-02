Advertisement

Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is directing states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers during the month of March, and announced that the federal government will help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

To achieve this, Biden announced that qualifying individuals will be able to sign up this month to be vaccinated at a pharmacy near them.

Biden said that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff have been vaccinated, “time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” so to “accelerate” the safe reopening teachers should be prioritized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
Glasgow water rescue Sunday evening.
Police: Glasgow driver floats downstream, grabs hold of tree and rescued
Randy Darrell Peay
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for Randy Darrell Peay
Police say they need to talk to the man in the photos
Theft from Kentucky Downs
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
BG woman’s backyard and basement flooded

Latest News

California Highway Patrol gave an update on the deadly crash.
CHP on crash with multiple deaths: Too many people for the vehicle
The package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for some Americans, enhanced unemployment aid and...
Biden urges Senate Dems to rally behind $1.9T virus relief, stimulus checks bill
"Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran leads the voice cast of the animated fantasy adventure.
Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for every...
Biden: Enough COVID vaccine for all adults by end of May