Briggs and Dieudonne earn C-USA weekly awards

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) -Awards continue to roll in for WKU Volleyball as Paige Briggs and Nadia Dieudonne have been named the Conference USA Offensive Player and Setter of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Tuesday. This week’s honors mark the sixth and seventh collective C-USA weekly accolades collected by Hilltoppers on the 2020-21 campaign.

This week’s awards come after WKU Volleyball returns from its first road matches since November 2019. The Hilltoppers came away with a pair of hard-fought wins overall Marshall in Huntington, W.Va., as the Tops continue to build upon the best-undefeated start in program history at 11-0.

Briggs went off for a pair of stellar double-double outings at Marshall this weekend to help WKU Volleyball continue to extend the best-undefeated start in program history. On Sunday, Briggs racked up 14 kills, 16 digs, and a block to go along with her perfect serving and reception rates to anchor the Hilltoppers. The Ortonville, Mich., native posted a career match on Monday as the sophomore matched her career-high with 21 kills while resetting her career-high total attacks to 60 in the four-set win. Briggs added 17 digs, another perfect reception rate, and 12-of-14 successful serves from the line.

The Ortonville, Mich., native averaged 5.00 kills per set, 0.14 blocks per set, and 4.71 digs per set for an outstanding 5.07 points per set.

WKU senior setter Dieudonne was exceptional in WKU’s pair of wins at C-USA East’s second-place team, Marshall. The offensive facilitator led WKU to a collective .246 hitting percentage against the stout Marshall defense. She racked up 102 assists across the seven sets of action for 14.57 helpers per set. She tallied 45 assists in Sunday’s win over Marshall to go along with six digs and two blocks. A total of 45 assists in a three-set match ties the third-most in a sweep across the NCAA this season.

Monday’s match saw Dieudonne rack up 57 assists as the Louisville native tallied her first double-double of the season, adding 17 digs to go along with an ace, a kill, and 17 errorless serves.

Across the two wins, 39.5-percent of Dieudonne’s sets found the floor for kills as the Hilltoppers overpowered the Thundering Herd. Dieudonne averaged an outrageous 14.57 assists per set to go along with 3.29 digs per set, 0.14 aces per set, 0.29 blocks per set, and 0.14 kills per set as WKU improved to 6-0 in Conference USA play.

Dieudonne now owns eight C-USA Setter of the Week laurels across her two seasons as a Hilltopper.

WKU VOLLEYBALL C-USA WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS

1/26 – Paige Briggs – Offensive Player of the Week

1/26 – Nadia Dieudonne – Setter of the Week

2/2 – Nadia Dieudonne – Setter of the Week

2/23 – Lauren Matthews – Offensive Player of the Week

2/23 – Nadia Dieudonne – Setter of the Week

3/2 – Paige Briggs – Offensive Player of the Week

3/2 – Nadia Dieudonne – Setter of the Week

