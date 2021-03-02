Flooded area in your home or business, what happens now?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the excessive amount of rain the county and city received last night, many woke up to flooded areas in their homes and businesses.

Some people are now cleaning up or calling professional help to assess the damage.

John Simms, Owner of Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling of Bowling Green, KY said “late last night, we started getting several calls. Unfortunately, the rain was still coming in so we weren’t able to get ahead of Mother Nature, and we had to pause until early this morning.”

He also added, “we were able to respond and do some progress as far as getting rid of the water, and be able to put in the drying equipment and make a difference in as far as stabilizing the situation in the home.”

So if your basement becomes flooded, Simms said “because this is a groundwater situation, they need to be aware that there could be contaminants in the water. So it is best for them to contact a professional to assist with the damage. This can be handled properly with antimicrobials, and making sure things are dry, so we don’t have a mold problem down the road.”

So once you call for professional help, “the first thing we need to do is to assess the job, look, if there’s any safety issues as far as electrical and the water, and so forth. Then we determine, you know, how we best going to extract this. Do we need a portable unit? Can we use our truck mount unit? What are our best options in regards to extraction? Then, we determine how much equipment we’re going to need, how many dehumidifiers, how many air movers we need, those type of things, so that we can drive up the home with a structure quickly.”

Simms said one should be prepared in the future, and the best way to be ready is to, “make sure your sump pumps are working if you have a basement. They’re designed to be able to pump this water out and your basement, not flood, we have a few calls that are simply because sump pump failed and their basement took on water.”

Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling of Bowling Green KY said they’re available for assistance 24/7.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.