Kentucky Senate backs COVID liability shield for businesses

Kentucky Capitol building
Kentucky Capitol building(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to provide broad protections shielding businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The measure passed on a 24-11 vote Monday evening. It now goes to the House. The bill’s lead sponsor is Senate President Robert Stivers.

He describes it as a crucial step to help businesses recover without the fear of potential lawsuits stemming from the pandemic.

The bill ran into opposition from some lawmakers who say it’s too broadly written and favors some Kentuckians over others.

The bill would provide liability protections for a range of businesses, health providers, schools and nonprofit groups.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

