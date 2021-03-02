Advertisement

Kentucky State Parks preparing to reopen campgrounds this month

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Parks are preparing to open campgrounds across the state this month.

The agency said in a statement on Monday that campsites at 30 parks will be available beginning on March 12.

The statement says that guests will be required to adhere to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, including wearing a mask and maintaining safe social distancing.

Officials say campground upgrades have been completed at General Burnside and Lake Cumberland state parks.

Campsites at John James Audubon and Carr Creek state parks will remain closed due to ongoing repairs. Along with camping, state parks offer outdoor activities that include hiking, biking and horseback riding.

