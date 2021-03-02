Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 announces road closures in their Water Over the Road Report

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 3 area is still dealing with flooded roads following a heavy rain weather system that moved in on Sunday dumping more than five inches of rain in some areas.

Road conditions can change rapidly during flooding conditions.

Roads can become flooded and clear very quickly.

Motorists should not attempt to drive through possible high water.

Judging the depth of water over the road is very difficult.

The following list of roads is the most accurate information available at the time the release was sent.

Please use caution if driving today and tomorrow.

Barren County

KY 685 - Closed between the 5 and 6 mile point.

KY 740 - Closed at the Hart County line.

U.S. 68 - Closed at the Barren/Warren County line.

Butler County

KY 403 - Closed at mile point 4.

KY 1435 - Closed at mile point 1.

KY 949 - Closed at the Muhlenberg County line.

Edmonson County

KY 655 - Closed at the 2.6 mile point.

KY 183 - Closed access to boat ramp.

Logan County

KY 1153 - Closed at mile point 4.2.

KY 107- Closed at mile point 5.1.

Metcalfe County

KY 1243 - Closed at the 7.5 mile point.

KY 1048 - Closed at the 0.8.

KY 70 - Closed at the 3.4 mile point.

Monroe County

KY 678 - Closed at mile point 8.5.

Ferry- The ferry has reopened.

Simpson County

KY 2593 - Closed at mile point 1.

Warren County

KY 1435 - Closed in two spots. Closed at mile point 11 and 9.

U.S 68 - Closed at the Warren/Barren County line.

KY 2665- Closed at 5.6 mile point.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

