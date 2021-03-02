Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 announces road closures in their Water Over the Road Report

The District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 3 area is still dealing with flooded roads following a heavy rain weather system that moved in on Sunday dumping more than five inches of rain in some areas.

Road conditions can change rapidly during flooding conditions.

Roads can become flooded and clear very quickly.

Motorists should not attempt to drive through possible high water.

Judging the depth of water over the road is very difficult.

The following list of roads is the most accurate information available at the time the release was sent.

Please use caution if driving today and tomorrow.

Barren County

  • KY 685 - Closed between the 5 and 6 mile point.
  • KY 740 - Closed at the Hart County line.
  • U.S. 68 - Closed at the Barren/Warren County line.

Butler County

  • KY 403 - Closed at mile point 4.
  • KY 1435 - Closed at mile point 1.
  • KY 949 - Closed at the Muhlenberg County line.

Edmonson County

  • KY 655 - Closed at the 2.6 mile point.
  • KY 183 - Closed access to boat ramp.

Logan County

  • KY 1153- Closed at mile point 4.2.
  • KY 107- Closed at mile point 5.1.

Metcalfe County

  • KY 1243 - Closed at the 7.5 mile point.
  • KY 1048 - Closed at the 0.8.
  • KY 70 - Closed at the 3.4 mile point.

Monroe County

  • KY 678 - Closed at mile point 8.5.
  • Ferry- The ferry has reopened.

Simpson County

  • KY 2593 - Closed at mile point 1.

Warren County

  • KY 1435 - Closed in two spots. Closed at mile point 11 and 9.
  • U.S 68 - Closed at the Warren/Barren County line.
  • KY 2665-  Closed at 5.6 mile point.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

