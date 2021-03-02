Lost River Cave experiences extreme flooding throughout park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rain may be over but now southcentral Kentucky has to deal with the aftermath of flooding.

Lost River Cave in Bowling Green has seen plenty of it seeing plenty of it around the park.

Pictures posted on their Facebook page show current conditions compared to what it normally looks like.

Lost River Cave says they will continue to offer more information about flooding at the cave.

Rain, rain, go away! Take a look at the before and after photos from around the park. Stay tuned this week for more behind the scenes and informational tidbits about flooding at Lost River Cave. Posted by Lost River Cave on Monday, March 1, 2021

